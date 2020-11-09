1st Theater Sustainment Command Patriot Day Event -2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command joined together to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks that took place on September 11th 2001, taking part in a 3.43 mile ruck march signifying the number of first responders who perished while answering the call to duty. Fort Knox Kentucky, September 11, 2020 (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams)