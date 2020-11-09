Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Patriot Day Event -2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command joined together to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks that took place on September 11th 2001, taking part in a 3.43 mile ruck march signifying the number of first responders who perished while answering the call to duty. Fort Knox Kentucky, September 11, 2020 (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766799
    VIRIN: 200911-A-FA699-232
    Filename: DOD_107984127
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Patriot Day Event -2020, by SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    September 11th
    TSC
    1st TSC
    Kuwait
    First Team
    MCP
    Patriots Day
    OCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT