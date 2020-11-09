Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command joined together to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks that took place on September 11th 2001, taking part in a 3.43 mile ruck march signifying the number of first responders who perished while answering the call to duty. Fort Knox Kentucky, September 11, 2020 (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766799
|VIRIN:
|200911-A-FA699-232
|Filename:
|DOD_107984127
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Patriot Day Event -2020, by SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT