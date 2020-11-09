Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Promotion In Honor of Michael B. Lalor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Promotion and Swearing-In Ceremony In Honor of Michael B. Lalor, Sept. 11, 2020, at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766793
    Filename: DOD_107984059
    Length: 00:54:21
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion In Honor of Michael B. Lalor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Swearing
    Michael B. Lalor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT