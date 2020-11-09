Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medal of Honor Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, who risked his life to save dozens of hostages during a nighttime rescue in Kirkuk Province, Iraq, in 2015, receives the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House, Sept. 11, 2020. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military award for valor and is presented by the president on behalf of Congress.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 16:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766790
    Filename: DOD_107984009
    Length: 00:16:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT