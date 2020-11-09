Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, who risked his life to save dozens of hostages during a nighttime rescue in Kirkuk Province, Iraq, in 2015, receives the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House, Sept. 11, 2020. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military award for valor and is presented by the president on behalf of Congress.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 16:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766790
|Filename:
|DOD_107984009
|Length:
|00:16:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Medal of Honor Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
