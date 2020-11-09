Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USACE Blue Roof Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    USACE’s temporary roofing installation mission, Operation Blue Roof, is active. It is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. This is a free service to homeowners. Parties affected by Hurricane Laura are encouraged to submit a Right-of-Entry application. To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply, visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof/ or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 15:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 766782
    VIRIN: 200911-A-OI229-013
    Filename: DOD_107983846
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Blue Roof Program, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    FEMA
    Army
    Blue Roof
    Hurricane Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT