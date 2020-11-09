USACE Blue Roof Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACE’s temporary roofing installation mission, Operation Blue Roof, is active. It is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. This is a free service to homeowners. Parties affected by Hurricane Laura are encouraged to submit a Right-of-Entry application. To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply, visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof/ or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).