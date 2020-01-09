Air Force Safety Center - Cycling Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This public service announcement created by the Air Force Safety Center encourages the use of proper planning, risk assessment, helmets and PPE to be worn when engaging in any type of cycling, Sept 1, 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base N.M. Allen Jones "Dr. Love" rides his electric bike to pass all the other bikes while wearing PPE and encouraging the use of it. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)