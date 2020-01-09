This public service announcement created by the Air Force Safety Center encourages the use of proper planning, risk assessment, helmets and PPE to be worn when engaging in any type of cycling, Sept 1, 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base N.M. Allen Jones "Dr. Love" rides his electric bike to pass all the other bikes while wearing PPE and encouraging the use of it. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 15:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Air Force Safety Center - Cycling Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
