    Air Force Safety Center - Cycling Safety

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center/Public Affairs

    This public service announcement created by the Air Force Safety Center encourages the use of proper planning, risk assessment, helmets and PPE to be worn when engaging in any type of cycling, Sept 1, 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base N.M. Allen Jones "Dr. Love" rides his electric bike to pass all the other bikes while wearing PPE and encouraging the use of it. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 15:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766780
    VIRIN: 200911-F-YE685-1002
    Filename: DOD_107983835
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Safety Center - Cycling Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helmet
    PPE
    Bicycle Safety
    Air Force Safety
    AFSafety
    elbow pads
    Kneepads
    Bikes. electric bike

