Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services hosted two runs at both installation locations. More than 450 Soldiers, Families, veterans and civilians showed up to run in the 5K.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 15:36
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766778
|VIRIN:
|200911-A-DM187-676
|Filename:
|DOD_107983829
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 9/11 Remembrance Run on Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
