    9/11 Remembrance Run on Hunter Army Airfield

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services hosted two runs at both installation locations. More than 450 Soldiers, Families, veterans and civilians showed up to run in the 5K.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 15:36
    Category:
    Video ID: 766778
    VIRIN: 200911-A-DM187-676
    Filename: DOD_107983829
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Run on Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire fighters
    9/11
    fire department
    5K
    Army
    Remembrance Run

