Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG departs to support CA firefighting efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Randall 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Approximately 30 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers from the 98th Aviation Troop Command mobilized to California in response to request for wildfire fighting assistance from the California Office of Emergency Services. This initial support will span approximately two weeks and includes three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities, and specially trained air crews certified in wildfire response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766772
    VIRIN: 200911-A-MN507-1001
    Filename: DOD_107983795
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG departs to support CA firefighting efforts, by SGT John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CA
    black hawks
    AZ
    firefighting
    California
    community
    Arizona
    Aviation
    National Guard
    UH-60
    wild fires
    why we serve
    AZNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT