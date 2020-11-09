Approximately 30 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers from the 98th Aviation Troop Command mobilized to California in response to request for wildfire fighting assistance from the California Office of Emergency Services. This initial support will span approximately two weeks and includes three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities, and specially trained air crews certified in wildfire response.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766772
|VIRIN:
|200911-A-MN507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983795
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
This work, AZNG departs to support CA firefighting efforts, by SGT John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
