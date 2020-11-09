AZNG departs to support CA firefighting efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 30 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers from the 98th Aviation Troop Command mobilized to California in response to request for wildfire fighting assistance from the California Office of Emergency Services. This initial support will span approximately two weeks and includes three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities, and specially trained air crews certified in wildfire response.