National Preparedness Month PrepareAthon 2020: Active Shooter

In light of Installation Readiness, Grant DeHaven, the Mission Assurance Program Manager for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, shares guidance on Lockdown Procedures. Lockdown Procedures are measures put in place if an inherent danger has been reported such as an Active Shooter. Although the installation guidance applies to everyone, each unit or section has their own specific procedures. Be sure to reach out to your respective chain of command or immediate supervisor if you have any questions about your office’s procedures.