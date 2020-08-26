Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Suicide Prevention, Awareness Month: CMC Maria DAngelo

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Master Chief Petty Officer Maria DAngelo, command master chief, Sector Southeast New England, shares a personal story of how suicide has affected her life. As September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, these stories are shared in an effort to shed light on the difficult topics and bring awareness to resources available to members and their families. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 13:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766764
    VIRIN: 200826-G-CA140-533
    Filename: DOD_107983596
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
