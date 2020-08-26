National Suicide Prevention, Awareness Month: CMC Maria DAngelo

Master Chief Petty Officer Maria DAngelo, command master chief, Sector Southeast New England, shares a personal story of how suicide has affected her life. As September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, these stories are shared in an effort to shed light on the difficult topics and bring awareness to resources available to members and their families. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
