National Suicide Prevention, Awareness Month: CMC Maria DAngelo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766764" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Chief Petty Officer Maria DAngelo, command master chief, Sector Southeast New England, shares a personal story of how suicide has affected her life. As September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, these stories are shared in an effort to shed light on the difficult topics and bring awareness to resources available to members and their families. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)