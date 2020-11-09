Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    9-11 Ruck B Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B Roll Package for the 9/11 memorial ruck march at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, September 11, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766760
    VIRIN: 200911-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_107983569
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9-11 Ruck B Roll Package, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Global Strike Command
    9/11
    Ruck
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT