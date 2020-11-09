Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    09.11.2020

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On Sept. 11, 2020, Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing came together to remember the events of 9/11. The ceremony was an opportunity to reflect on this solemn day and remember those who lost their lives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766758
    VIRIN: 200911-Z-WQ490-967
    Filename: DOD_107983561
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: MA, US
    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cape cod
    9/11
    massachusetts
    september
    ang
    usaf
    102iw
    nation's first

