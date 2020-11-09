On Sept. 11, 2020, Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing came together to remember the events of 9/11. The ceremony was an opportunity to reflect on this solemn day and remember those who lost their lives.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766758
|VIRIN:
|200911-Z-WQ490-967
|Filename:
|DOD_107983561
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT