Fort McCoy garrison commander opens 2020 Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony

Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and other Fort McCoy leaders hold a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Here Poss provides opening remarks. The ceremony was held to remember the victims of the terrorist acts of Sept. 11, 2001. Also, every Patriot Day, by direction of the president of the United States, the flag of the United States of America is displayed at half-staff at the White House and all United States government buildings across the world. Fort McCoy’s flag at garrison headquarters was flown at half-staff. Flags are also encouraged to be displayed on individual American homes. Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies for the victims are often held. (U.S. Army video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 13:07
