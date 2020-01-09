Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Boater Speaks with Coast Guard 9th District Commander

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Rear Adm. Donna Cottrell, Coast Guard Ninth District commander, speaks with a "new boater" about boating safety in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020. While surround sound and cupholders are nice to have, safety gear is crucial to have aboard a vessel. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 12:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766753
    VIRIN: 200901-G-MV622-1001
    Filename: DOD_107983453
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Boater Speaks with Coast Guard 9th District Commander, by PO2 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    great lakes
    district 9
    Cottrell
    great lakes boating safety
    new boater

