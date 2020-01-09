Rear Adm. Donna Cottrell, Coast Guard Ninth District commander, speaks with a "new boater" about boating safety in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020. While surround sound and cupholders are nice to have, safety gear is crucial to have aboard a vessel. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 12:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766753
|VIRIN:
|200901-G-MV622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983453
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Boater Speaks with Coast Guard 9th District Commander, by PO2 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
