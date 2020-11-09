Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance B-Roll

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    200911-N-HG389-0001 NORFOLK (Sept. 11, 2020) B-Roll package of amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington’s (LPD 24) 9/11 Ceremony with Arlington County first responders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766752
    VIRIN: 200911-N-HG389-0001
    Filename: DOD_107983433
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ARLINGTON

