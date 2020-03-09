9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Commanding Officer's messages from amphibious transport dock ships USS New York (LPD 21) USS Arlington (LPD 24) and USS Somerset (LPD 25) about the events of 9/11 and how each ship honors the victims.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 12:21
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|VA, US
