    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Commanding Officer's messages from amphibious transport dock ships USS New York (LPD 21) USS Arlington (LPD 24) and USS Somerset (LPD 25) about the events of 9/11 and how each ship honors the victims.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 12:21
