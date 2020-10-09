Army leaders recall their experiences at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001

Lt. Gen. Thomas Horlander, military deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management And Comptroller; Maj. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, director of Army Budget; Brig. Gen. Mark S. Bennett, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general; and Wes Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations, recall their experiences at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, in this video released from the Pentagon on Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Achors)
