    Army leaders recall their experiences at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001

    09.10.2020

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Lt. Gen. Thomas Horlander, military deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management And Comptroller; Maj. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, director of Army Budget; Brig. Gen. Mark S. Bennett, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general; and Wes Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations, recall their experiences at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, in this video released from the Pentagon on Sept. 10, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Achors)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766749
    Filename: DOD_107983390
    Length: 00:09:02
    Location:
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army leaders recall their experiences at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finance
    9/11
    Pentagon
    never forget
    USAFMCOM
    U.S. Army Financial Management Command
    September 11
    ASA (FM&C)

