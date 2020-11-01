Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History Minute

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    This weeks history minute takes us back 19-years-ago, when the 932nd Airlift Wing sent their C-9A aircraft to assist as needed after the terriost attacks on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 12:01
    Category:
    Video ID: 766747
    VIRIN: 091120-M-MV819-0001
    Filename: DOD_107983370
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History Minute, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    History
    Nightingale
    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW
    C-9A

