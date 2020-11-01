This weeks history minute takes us back 19-years-ago, when the 932nd Airlift Wing sent their C-9A aircraft to assist as needed after the terriost attacks on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 12:01
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766747
|VIRIN:
|091120-M-MV819-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983370
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, History Minute, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT