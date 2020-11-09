Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump and The First Lady Participate in a Flight 93 National Memorial Nineteenth Anniversary Observance

    SHANKSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency       

    President Trump and The First Lady Participate in a Flight 93 National Memorial Nineteenth Anniversary Observance in
    Shanksville, PA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766746
    Filename: DOD_107983366
    Length: 00:56:09
    Location: SHANKSVILLE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump and The First Lady Participate in a Flight 93 National Memorial Nineteenth Anniversary Observance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    911
    Donald Trump
    Flight 93

