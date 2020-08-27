Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remotely Controlled Aircraft Towing System

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Benjamin Faske 

    12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 12th Maintenance Group demoed a remotely controlled aircraft towing system to determine the capabilities of towing T-6, T-1 and T-38 aircraft August 27, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The RCAT will save maintenance personnel time when moving aircraft during inclement weather.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766745
    VIRIN: 200910-F-ST721-001
    Filename: DOD_107983329
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
