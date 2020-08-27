The 12th Maintenance Group demoed a remotely controlled aircraft towing system to determine the capabilities of towing T-6, T-1 and T-38 aircraft August 27, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The RCAT will save maintenance personnel time when moving aircraft during inclement weather.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766745
|VIRIN:
|200910-F-ST721-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983329
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Remotely Controlled Aircraft Towing System, by Benjamin Faske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
