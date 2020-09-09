Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Tyler Mobbs personality feature

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chelsi Woodman 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Sergeant Tyler Mobbs, a Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, does an interview as part of a personality feature, at Marine Corps Air Station New River. He discusses what motived him to join the Marine Corps, his day to day work and explains how VMM-365 operates and their functions within 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Chelsi Woodman)

