Sergeant Tyler Mobbs personality feature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766739" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant Tyler Mobbs, a Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, does an interview as part of a personality feature, at Marine Corps Air Station New River. He discusses what motived him to join the Marine Corps, his day to day work and explains how VMM-365 operates and their functions within 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Chelsi Woodman)