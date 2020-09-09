Sergeant Tyler Mobbs, a Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, does an interview as part of a personality feature, at Marine Corps Air Station New River. He discusses what motived him to join the Marine Corps, his day to day work and explains how VMM-365 operates and their functions within 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Chelsi Woodman)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766739
|VIRIN:
|200909-M-ZE431-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983266
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sergeant Tyler Mobbs personality feature, by LCpl Chelsi Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT