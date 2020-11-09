Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Battery, 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment End of Tour Awards Ceremony

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Texas Military Department

    Bravo Battery, 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment conducts an end-of-tour awards ceremony at the conclusion of the unit's deployment to the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (Courtesy Asset: 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment)

    This work, Bravo Battery, 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment End of Tour Awards Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Field Artillery
    Texas National Guard
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    Army
    Army National Guard
    Demobilization
    Deployment
    Texas Military Department

