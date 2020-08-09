Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Awareness - Taking Action

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Berta Morales 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    SUICIDE AWARENESS - Soldiers, don't let soldiers make permanent solutions for temporary problems.
    Check up on one another.
    #suicideawareness #activelistening #Adapt2win #ArmyTeam #USASOC

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 11:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness - Taking Action, by SGT Berta Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

