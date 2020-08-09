Suicide Awareness - Taking Action

SUICIDE AWARENESS - Soldiers, don't let soldiers make permanent solutions for temporary problems.
Check up on one another.
#suicideawareness #activelistening #Adapt2win #ArmyTeam #USASOC
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 11:49
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
