Allied flags at half-mast at SHAPE in commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attacks
BELGIUM
09.11.2020
Courtesy Video
Allied flags at half-mast at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
