    Esper, Milley Honor 9/11 Victims at Pentagon Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon Memorial, Sept. 11, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 10:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766731
    Filename: DOD_107983199
    Length: 00:38:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
