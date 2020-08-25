Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rhino Demo Team F/A-18 F Pre-Flight Walk (One Take/4k)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan and James Shea

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Lieutenant Kieran "Zero," Sexton and Lt. Matt "Syndrome," Lindeman, both members of the Rhino Demonstration Team with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, check their aircraft in this single take. (U.S. Navy Video by James Shea and Matthew Callahan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766725
    VIRIN: 200911-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_107983160
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhino Demo Team F/A-18 F Pre-Flight Walk (One Take/4k), by Matthew Callahan and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aircrew
    VFA106
    Maintainers
    Strike Fighter Squadron 106
    Gladiators
    4K
    2020nasoairshow
    long take

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT