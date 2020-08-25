Lieutenant Kieran "Zero," Sexton and Lt. Matt "Syndrome," Lindeman, both members of the Rhino Demonstration Team with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, check their aircraft in this single take. (U.S. Navy Video by James Shea and Matthew Callahan)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766725
|VIRIN:
|200911-N-IN448-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983160
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rhino Demo Team F/A-18 F Pre-Flight Walk (One Take/4k), by Matthew Callahan and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT