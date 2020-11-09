Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Never Forget

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Morgan Burgess 

    Communication Directorate             

    Nineteen years have passed since 9/11, and the Marine Corps will always remember the loss, bravery and resolve on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Morgan Burgess)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766722
    VIRIN: 200911-M-UN760-728
    Filename: DOD_107983080
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Forget, by LCpl Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT