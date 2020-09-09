Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBRN CS Chamber Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    09.09.2020

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers with 1-3 Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    participate at the CBRN Chamber Training at Oberdachstetten Range Complex on
    Sept. 09, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Georgios
    Moumoulidis).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766720
    VIRIN: 200909-A-WP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_107983073
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN CS Chamber Training, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    4K
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    CBRN CS CHAMBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT