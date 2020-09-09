Soldiers with 1-3 Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
participate at the CBRN Chamber Training at Oberdachstetten Range Complex on
Sept. 09, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Georgios
Moumoulidis).
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766720
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-WP262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983073
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBRN CS Chamber Training, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT