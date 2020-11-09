Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 439th MXG, MSG, ASTS, & CRF distancing Assumption of Command Ceremony, Sept. 2020

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Welcome to the virtual Assumption of Command Ceremony for four units within the 439th Airlift Wing during this event Colonel Daniel W. Counts, Lieutenant Colonel Brandon W. Stepp, Lieutenant Colonel Stephanie A. LaPierre, and Lieutenant Colonel Gregory S. Ulrich will assume command of the 439th Maintenance Group, the 439th Mission Support Group, the 439th Aerospace Staging Squadron, and the 439th Contingency Response Flight respectively we would like to extend a special welcome to today's presiding official Colonel Craig C. Peters, Commander 439th Airlift Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766717
    VIRIN: 200911-F-YC822-314
    PIN: 7439
    Filename: DOD_107983059
    Length: 00:21:03
    Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 439th MXG, MSG, ASTS, & CRF distancing Assumption of Command Ceremony, Sept. 2020, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    massachusetts
    air force reserve
    westover
    chicopee
    439aw

