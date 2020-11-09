A 439th MXG, MSG, ASTS, & CRF distancing Assumption of Command Ceremony, Sept. 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to the virtual Assumption of Command Ceremony for four units within the 439th Airlift Wing during this event Colonel Daniel W. Counts, Lieutenant Colonel Brandon W. Stepp, Lieutenant Colonel Stephanie A. LaPierre, and Lieutenant Colonel Gregory S. Ulrich will assume command of the 439th Maintenance Group, the 439th Mission Support Group, the 439th Aerospace Staging Squadron, and the 439th Contingency Response Flight respectively we would like to extend a special welcome to today's presiding official Colonel Craig C. Peters, Commander 439th Airlift Wing.