Welcome to the virtual Assumption of Command Ceremony for four units within the 439th Airlift Wing during this event Colonel Daniel W. Counts, Lieutenant Colonel Brandon W. Stepp, Lieutenant Colonel Stephanie A. LaPierre, and Lieutenant Colonel Gregory S. Ulrich will assume command of the 439th Maintenance Group, the 439th Mission Support Group, the 439th Aerospace Staging Squadron, and the 439th Contingency Response Flight respectively we would like to extend a special welcome to today's presiding official Colonel Craig C. Peters, Commander 439th Airlift Wing.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 09:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766717
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-YC822-314
|PIN:
|7439
|Filename:
|DOD_107983059
|Length:
|00:21:03
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A 439th MXG, MSG, ASTS, & CRF distancing Assumption of Command Ceremony, Sept. 2020, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT