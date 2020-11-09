Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Farewell Message from CMSgt Youngblood, CE Chief of Enlisted Matters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Lorenzo John Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    A Farewell Message from CMSgt Youngblood, CE Chief of Enlisted Matters

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766716
    VIRIN: 200911-O-PL185-203
    Filename: DOD_107983057
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Farewell Message from CMSgt Youngblood, CE Chief of Enlisted Matters, by Lorenzo John Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    civil engineer
    ce
    chief of enlisted matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT