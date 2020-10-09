Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medicine Patriot Day Remembrance

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Wesley Elliott 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The U.S. Army Surgeon General LTG R.Scott Dingle and U.S. Army Medical Command CSM Diamond D. Hough express the thoughts on Patriot Day and the 9/11 remembrance.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766715
    VIRIN: 200910-A-IW334-911
    Filename: DOD_107983053
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

