The U.S. Army Surgeon General LTG R.Scott Dingle and U.S. Army Medical Command CSM Diamond D. Hough express the thoughts on Patriot Day and the 9/11 remembrance.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 09:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766715
|VIRIN:
|200910-A-IW334-911
|Filename:
|DOD_107983053
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Medicine Patriot Day Remembrance, by Wesley Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
