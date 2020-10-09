Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Ball Message from 2nd Bomb Wing Leadership

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brent Chadick, 2nd Bomb Wing command chief give a quick PSA about changes to the 2020 Air Force Ball.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766713
    VIRIN: 200910-F-EK676-311
    Filename: DOD_107983048
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Ball Message from 2nd Bomb Wing Leadership, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACP
    running
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Ft. Polk
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale

