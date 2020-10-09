Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brent Chadick, 2nd Bomb Wing command chief give a quick PSA about changes to the 2020 Air Force Ball.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 09:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766713
|VIRIN:
|200910-F-EK676-311
|Filename:
|DOD_107983048
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Ball Message from 2nd Bomb Wing Leadership, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT