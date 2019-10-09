Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Captain Reflects on the Maritime Evacuation Response to September 11, 2001

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Coast Guard Lt. Michael Day was supposed to be in the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Instead, he helped coordinate the largest maritime evacuation in history. Now a Captain, Day reflects how after the World Trade Center collapsed, more than 500,000 people fled lower Manhattan, launching a rescue effort that involved virtually every part of the tight-knit maritime community in New York. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Captain Reflects on the Maritime Evacuation Response to September 11, 2001, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commandant's Leadership Series

