Coast Guard Captain Reflects on the Maritime Evacuation Response to September 11, 2001

Coast Guard Lt. Michael Day was supposed to be in the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Instead, he helped coordinate the largest maritime evacuation in history. Now a Captain, Day reflects how after the World Trade Center collapsed, more than 500,000 people fled lower Manhattan, launching a rescue effort that involved virtually every part of the tight-knit maritime community in New York. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco
|09.10.2019
|09.11.2020 09:13
|Series
|766712
|190910-G-OD937-001
|DOD_107983040
|00:02:26
|MANHATTAN, NY, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
