Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Patriot Day 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Nathan Sheppard 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    On Patriot Day, Brig. Gen. Pasagian and Sgt. Maj. Cato reflect on the lives that were lost and recognize those who volunteered to defend America in the wake of this tragedy. #NeverForget

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 08:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766709
    VIRIN: 200911-M-QB290-1001
    Filename: DOD_107983008
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Day 2020, by Nathan Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9/11
    Patriot Day
    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    National Museum of the Marine Corps
    Never Forget

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT