Patriot Day 2020

On Patriot Day, Brig. Gen. Pasagian and Sgt. Maj. Cato reflect on the lives that were lost and recognize those who volunteered to defend America in the wake of this tragedy. #NeverForget
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VA, US
