    NAVFAC Southeast - Virtual All Hands - September 10, 2020

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge R. Cuadros hosts a virtual All Hands call for command military personnel and civilian employees.

    Capt. Cuadros talks about various topics that are currently affecting the command and employees.

    There is a question and answer period at the end, which allowed personnel watching on Facebook Live an opportunity to participate.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 08:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766706
    VIRIN: 200910-N-TZ363-001
    Filename: DOD_107983000
    Length: 01:00:20
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southeast - Virtual All Hands - September 10, 2020, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFACSE NAVFACSEAllHands

