NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge R. Cuadros hosts a virtual All Hands call for command military personnel and civilian employees.
Capt. Cuadros talks about various topics that are currently affecting the command and employees.
There is a question and answer period at the end, which allowed personnel watching on Facebook Live an opportunity to participate.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 08:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766706
|VIRIN:
|200910-N-TZ363-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107983000
|Length:
|01:00:20
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southeast - Virtual All Hands - September 10, 2020, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT