Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combined Resolve XIV Convoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.11.2020

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, convoy wheeled vehicles from the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, to participate in Combined Resolve XIV, Sept. 11, 2020. Combined Resolve XIV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed Multinational exercise designed to build 2nd ABCT, 3rd Inf. Div.’s readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win against any adversary. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766705
    VIRIN: 200911-A-HE359-2000
    Filename: DOD_107982970
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve XIV Convoy, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2BCT-3ID
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT