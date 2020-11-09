Combined Resolve XIV Convoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, convoy wheeled vehicles from the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, to participate in Combined Resolve XIV, Sept. 11, 2020. Combined Resolve XIV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed Multinational exercise designed to build 2nd ABCT, 3rd Inf. Div.’s readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win against any adversary. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)