24th MI, August 2020, Summary of an exercise week

U.S. Soldiers with 66th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade, 24th MI Battalion conduct different exercises during a field training week from July 31 until August 7 2020 at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 06:59
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
