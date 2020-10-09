Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th MI, August 2020, Summary of an exercise week

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.10.2020

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 66th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade, 24th MI Battalion conduct different exercises during a field training week from July 31 until August 7 2020 at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

