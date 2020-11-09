Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Noble Partner 20: 9/11 5K Social Media Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers along with partnered and allied nations commemorated those affected by 9/11 with a five-kilometer run during Noble Partner 20 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 11, 2020. U.S. presence in the Caucus region creates opportunities to work directly with other militaries, build interoperability, deter potential adversaries, and hone the skills necessary to act as part of a coalition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeron Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 07:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766702
    VIRIN: 200911-A-OD941-002
    Filename: DOD_107982930
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Partner 20: 9/11 5K Social Media Video, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Georgia Air National Guard
    EUCOM
    1-118th Field Artillery Regiment
    USArmy
    2CR
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    Overseas Deployment
    78th Troop Command
    Strength Through Partnership
    NoblePartner
    Noble Partner 20
    177th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Georgia MOD
    Overseas Training Excersice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT