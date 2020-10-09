Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point Blank 20-04 B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of F15s taxing and taking off for exercise Point Blank 20-04.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 07:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766701
    VIRIN: 200910-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_107982929
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Point Blank 20-04 B-Roll, by A1C Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    USMC
    F35
    Marines
    USAF
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    RNLAF
    Point Blank
    TotalForce
    SemperFi
    NKAWTG
    PresenceMatters
    TeamMildenhall
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNATO
    PointBlank
    LibertyWing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    WyvernWarriors
    ReadyAF
    OwntheSkies
    theHall
    theHeath

