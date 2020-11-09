Like Father, Like Son

Rocco Cusano has been a firefighter in New York for nearly 30 years. His son, Justin Cusano grew up in his dad’s firehouse, and joined the Marine Corps following high school. They each have their own connection to September 11th. This is their story.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Shane Manson)
Footage of the events of September 11th is courtesy of public broadcasting networks.
