    9-11 Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing come together for a ceremony in remembrance of the lives lost during 9/11.

    Speakers by order of appearance:
    SMSgt Aaron Roberts- 9/11 History
    SrA Michael Levine- Lessons of Unity
    TSgt Robert Link- History of the Bell
    SrA Jeffery Walsh- Bell Ringer
    Brig Gen Joseph "Solo" Kunkel- Commander 332 AEW
    MSgt Carl Kanzari- Closing Remarks

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766699
    VIRIN: 200911-F-GV306-849
    Filename: DOD_107982922
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9-11 Ceremony, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

