AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates -- Brigadier Gen. Larry Broadwell gives a message about Sept 11th, 2001 to Al Dhafra Air Base personnel on Sept. 11, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 03:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766692
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-BT552-236
|Filename:
|DOD_107982753
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ADAB CC gives message about 9/11, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
