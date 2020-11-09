Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB CC gives message about 9/11

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates -- Brigadier Gen. Larry Broadwell gives a message about Sept 11th, 2001 to Al Dhafra Air Base personnel on Sept. 11, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 03:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766692
    VIRIN: 200911-F-BT552-236
    Filename: DOD_107982753
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Expeditionary Wing
    #DoD #380AEW #TeamADAB #AFCENT #380 AEW #ADAB #380

