Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Preparation for Back to School under HPCON B

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Preparation for Back to School under HPCON B:


    Narration:
    Camp Zama’s Arnn Elementary and Zama Middle High School have begun preparations to safely welcome students back to campus beginning September 21st, taking measures based on Department of Defense Education Activity guidelines to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.


    Interview: Shannon Slattery, Acting Principal, Arnn Elementary School


    Narration:
    As part of their preparations, both schools posted signs throughout their respective campuses to remind students to practice proper social distancing, frequently wash their hands, and wear a mask. They also set up hand-sanitizing stations, installed spacing barriers in the cafeteria and other areas, put markers on the floor to direct the flow of foot traffic, and instituted a one-way-in, one-way-out procedure to minimize clusters of people during student arrivals and dismissal. The schools also came up with some of their own unique ideas to help protect students.


    Interview: Henry LeFebre, Principal, Zama Middle High School


    Interview: Shannon Slattery, Acting Principal, Arnn Elementary School


    Narration:
    The school curriculum will remain the same; however, school club activities will be limited to only those that can allow students to maintain social distancing. School lockers will not be available in order to prevent congestion in the hallways.

    Interview: Henry LeFebre, Principal, Zama Middle High School


    Narration:
    If you have any concerns or questions, please visit each school’s respective Facebook page or call their administrative offices.

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs Office, this is XXXXXXXX

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 02:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766690
    VIRIN: 160315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107982722
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparation for Back to School under HPCON B, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    DoDEA
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Japan
    Zama
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    #OneTeamOneFight
    Sagamihara
    U.S. Army in Japan
    Arnn Elementary School
    #DoYourPart
    Military in Japan
    Zama American Middle High School
    #COVID19
    #KillTheVirus
    #ArmyCOVID19Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT