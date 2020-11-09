Preparation for Back to School under HPCON B:
Narration:
Camp Zama’s Arnn Elementary and Zama Middle High School have begun preparations to safely welcome students back to campus beginning September 21st, taking measures based on Department of Defense Education Activity guidelines to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Interview: Shannon Slattery, Acting Principal, Arnn Elementary School
Narration:
As part of their preparations, both schools posted signs throughout their respective campuses to remind students to practice proper social distancing, frequently wash their hands, and wear a mask. They also set up hand-sanitizing stations, installed spacing barriers in the cafeteria and other areas, put markers on the floor to direct the flow of foot traffic, and instituted a one-way-in, one-way-out procedure to minimize clusters of people during student arrivals and dismissal. The schools also came up with some of their own unique ideas to help protect students.
Interview: Henry LeFebre, Principal, Zama Middle High School
Interview: Shannon Slattery, Acting Principal, Arnn Elementary School
Narration:
The school curriculum will remain the same; however, school club activities will be limited to only those that can allow students to maintain social distancing. School lockers will not be available in order to prevent congestion in the hallways.
Interview: Henry LeFebre, Principal, Zama Middle High School
Narration:
If you have any concerns or questions, please visit each school’s respective Facebook page or call their administrative offices.
Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs Office, this is XXXXXXXX
