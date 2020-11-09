Preparation for Back to School under HPCON B:

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Zama’s Arnn Elementary and Zama Middle High School have begun preparations to safely welcome students back to campus beginning September 21st, taking measures based on Department of Defense Education Activity guidelines to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.





Interview: Shannon Slattery, Acting Principal, Arnn Elementary School





As part of their preparations, both schools posted signs throughout their respective campuses to remind students to practice proper social distancing, frequently wash their hands, and wear a mask. They also set up hand-sanitizing stations, installed spacing barriers in the cafeteria and other areas, put markers on the floor to direct the flow of foot traffic, and instituted a one-way-in, one-way-out procedure to minimize clusters of people during student arrivals and dismissal. The schools also came up with some of their own unique ideas to help protect students.





Interview: Henry LeFebre, Principal, Zama Middle High School





Interview: Shannon Slattery, Acting Principal, Arnn Elementary School





The school curriculum will remain the same; however, school club activities will be limited to only those that can allow students to maintain social distancing. School lockers will not be available in order to prevent congestion in the hallways.



Interview: Henry LeFebre, Principal, Zama Middle High School





If you have any concerns or questions, please visit each school’s respective Facebook page or call their administrative offices.



