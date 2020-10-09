Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th FW CC HPCON Charlie COVID Update

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Health Protection Condition for Eielson Air Force Base is now HPCON Charlie, and a new command directive is now in effect.

    See latest Command Directive here: https://www.eielson.af.mil/coronavirus/

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 02:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766689
    VIRIN: 200910-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_107982696
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th FW CC HPCON Charlie COVID Update, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW
    COVID
    HPCON Charlie
    COVID update
    Col. David Berkland
    HPCON change
    commander’s update
    David J. Berkland

