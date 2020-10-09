354th FW CC HPCON Charlie COVID Update

The Health Protection Condition for Eielson Air Force Base is now HPCON Charlie, and a new command directive is now in effect.
See latest Command Directive here: https://www.eielson.af.mil/coronavirus/
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 02:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766689
|VIRIN:
|200910-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107982696
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
