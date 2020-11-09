Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Born on Sept. 11

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    Officer in Charge of Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Boston, Lt Ashley Corbett from Littleton, Colorado shares her feelings on growing up with a birthday on Sept. 11. (U.S. Navy Video by CPO Joshua Wahl)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 02:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766688
    VIRIN: 200911-N-KK576-0001
    Filename: DOD_107982693
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Hometown: LITTLETON, CO, US
