    38th ADA hosts Patriot Day Memorial Run

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosted a Patriot Day Memorial Run in compliance with U.S. Army Japan’s General Order number one and COVID-19 prevention measures to honor the thousands of lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. The run consisted of 11 teams of five, each completing one lap and passing the colors to the next team. The event hit home with participants who recalled where they were that fateful day in 2001 and why they serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 02:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766687
    VIRIN: 200911-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_107982692
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th ADA hosts Patriot Day Memorial Run, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    Resilience
    Patriot Day
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    U.S. Army Japan
    Never Forget
    Why We Serve
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Ready and Resilient
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    September 11
    U.S-Japan Partnership
    Indo-Pacific Region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    COVID-19
    Col. Matthew W. Dalton
    Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht
    Master Sgt. Leverion Wynn
    Lt. Col. James Crenshaw
    Staff Sgt. Brian Banules
    Capt. Aleksey Gaidamak
    Patriot Day Memorial Run

