38th ADA hosts Patriot Day Memorial Run

The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosted a Patriot Day Memorial Run in compliance with U.S. Army Japan’s General Order number one and COVID-19 prevention measures to honor the thousands of lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. The run consisted of 11 teams of five, each completing one lap and passing the colors to the next team. The event hit home with participants who recalled where they were that fateful day in 2001 and why they serve.
