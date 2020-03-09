Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Picks Up PPE

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members picked up 2800 gowns from FABRIC and
    2000 gowns from WULFF in Tempe and Phoenix, Ariz. on September 3, 2020. These gowns were distributed to local organizations to support the state of emergency response. Since the start of the pandemic, FABRIC has made over 200k gowns to support the community.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 01:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766683
    VIRIN: 200903-A-UE246-766
    Filename: DOD_107982686
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Picks Up PPE, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

