Arizona National Guard service members picked up 2800 gowns from FABRIC and
2000 gowns from WULFF in Tempe and Phoenix, Ariz. on September 3, 2020. These gowns were distributed to local organizations to support the state of emergency response. Since the start of the pandemic, FABRIC has made over 200k gowns to support the community.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 01:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766683
|VIRIN:
|200903-A-UE246-766
|Filename:
|DOD_107982686
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Picks Up PPE, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT