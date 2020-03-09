AZNG Picks Up PPE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard service members picked up 2800 gowns from FABRIC and

2000 gowns from WULFF in Tempe and Phoenix, Ariz. on September 3, 2020. These gowns were distributed to local organizations to support the state of emergency response. Since the start of the pandemic, FABRIC has made over 200k gowns to support the community.