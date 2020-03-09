The 25th Infantry Division presents the grand opening of the Culinary Outpost Food Truck on September 10, 2020 in Schofield Barracks, HI. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Demi Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 01:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766682
|VIRIN:
|200903-A-DJ137-243
|Filename:
|DOD_107982685
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Culinary Outpost Food Truck, by SPC Demi Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
