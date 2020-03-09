Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Culinary Outpost Food Truck

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Demi Jones 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 25th Infantry Division presents the grand opening of the Culinary Outpost Food Truck on September 10, 2020 in Schofield Barracks, HI. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Demi Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 01:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766682
    VIRIN: 200903-A-DJ137-243
    Filename: DOD_107982685
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Culinary Outpost Food Truck, by SPC Demi Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    28th PAD
    INDOPACOM

