Service members of the Arizona National Guard assisted in the packaging and distribution of food boxes at Interfaith Cooperative Ministries Food and Clothing Bank in Phoenix, Ariz. on September 8, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 01:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766680
|VIRIN:
|200908-A-UE246-274
|Filename:
|DOD_107982667
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Food Bank Assistance, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
