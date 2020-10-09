video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Marine Forces Reserve speak to the importance of events that transpired on September 11, 2001 at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, La., Sept. 11, 2020. Amidst the fallen first responders of the terrorist attack on 9/11 were eighteen Marine Corps Reservists. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno and Cpl. J‘Vonnta Taylor.)