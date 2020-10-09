Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amidst The Fallen

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ashley Barreno and Cpl. JVonnta Taylor

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with Marine Forces Reserve speak to the importance of events that transpired on September 11, 2001 at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, La., Sept. 11, 2020. Amidst the fallen first responders of the terrorist attack on 9/11 were eighteen Marine Corps Reservists. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno and Cpl. J‘Vonnta Taylor.)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 00:29
    Category: Video Productions
