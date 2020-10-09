Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SBCT, 4ID Soldiers remember 9/11

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, discusses their stories and connections to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, at Fort Carson, Colorado, September 10, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Parker)

